2023 Esg Global Leaders Conference Ended Successfully!

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 ESG Global Leaders Conference was held from September 13 to 15, with the theme of "Sustainable Economic Growth, Social Development, and Environmental Protection". The Conference was hosted by Sina Finance and CITIC Press Group, cohosted by LaoFengXiang, and specially supported by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and Shanghai Huangpu District People's Government.

As the largest ESG event in China with strong international influence, the conference invited 7 Nobel Prize winners, 34 representatives of top experts and scholars, 48 representatives of entrepreneurs, 56 representatives of international organizations, and special guests, etc.

A total of more than 160 guests from home and abroad participated the conference, to discuss how to promote global sustainable development through the implementation of ESG strategies.

Before the opening of the 2023 ESG Global Leaders Conference, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a discussion with the Chinese guest representatives attending the conference.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, the leaders of the Shanghai Municipal Government delivered the opening speech, after which Wu Jincheng, Director of the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission, and Gao Yun,Huang Pu District Party Secretary, together with Deng Qingxu, CEO of Sina Finance, and Chen Wei, General manager of CITIC Press Group, jointly launched the ESG Global Leaders Conference logo. Then, Tu Guangshao, executive director of Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance and co-Chairman of ESG Leaders Organization Forum, delivered a speech.

Collision of thoughts among dozens of top experts and scholars



Kevin Kelly, founding editor of the Wired magazine and author of The Next 5000 Days and Excellent Advice for Living and Liu Jun, president of Bank of Communications, discussed the future of human's sustainable development.

Seven Noble Prize winners also delivered speeches at the conference, including Michael Levitt, Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, Rajendra Shende, Nobel Peace Prize winner and President of the Green Earth Foundation, Christopher Pissarides, professor of the London School of Economics, Jean Tirole, professor of the University of Toulouse; and Oliver Hart, professor of Harvard University, Bengt Holmström, professor emeriof economics of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Michael Kremer, professor of Harvard University,

focusing on topics such as "Thinking about the future of sustainable human development", "Science and technology help man and nature coexist in harmony", and "ESG integration into high-quality development of enterprises", etc..

Bai Chongen, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and dean of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, said that China has made continuefforts and made great progress in the process of tackling climate change and achieving carbon neutrality in the green transition. If we can establish a more perfect price system, our progress will be faster. Zhu Min, director of the National Institute of Finance at Tsinghua University and former deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, pointed out that the world is increasingly inclined to establish a unified global carbon market and make carbon prices explicit. The carbon price explicitation gives the market a price mechanism, which should be reflected in the financial statements, and new rules are needed to reflect in the financial statements.

At the same time, heads of international institutions around the world, represented by World Economic Forum, Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), MSCI, International Institute of Green Finance of the Central University of Finance and Economics , International Civil Aviation Organization, and Rainforest Alliance, also discussed how to promote the sustainable development of enterprises through the implementation of ESG strategies.

International and domestic entrepreneurs shared their ESG practice experience

Enterprises are an important part of the practice of ESG development concept, and the conference also attracted many entrepreneurs and investors who have a lot of practical experience in ESG. Chinese entrepreneurs, represented by Sun Yongcai, Chairman of CRRC Corporation, Ding Xiongjun, chairman of Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Co., Ltd., and chairman of Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd., Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD Co., Ltd., and Li Zhenguo, founder and president of LONGi Green Energy, discussed the key role of environmental management, the importance of social responsibility and the significance of sound corporate governance.

Guests from multinational enterprises, represented by Tobias Meyer, CEO of DHL Group, Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta Group, Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer of Procter & Gamble Company, and Tove Andersen, President and CEO of TOMRA group of Norway, etc. shared their practical experience in sustainable development, and also announced their ambitigoals to achieve carbon neutrality and carbon peak in the future.

During the conference, female managers from several companies also shared their views on corporate sustainability.

At the same time, entrepreneurs attending the conference also expressed great interest in the development prospects of Shanghai and the opportunities presented by ESG. The conference has created a platform for these companies and investors to communicate, and nurtured potential space for future cooperation.

How can global capital markets help ESG development

The core values of economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social justice advocated by ESG are highly compatible with China's important strategic goals such as high-quality development, common prosperity and the realization of "double carbon". With the implementation of the comprehensive registration system with information disclosure as the core, China's securities market is gradually becoming mature, and the importance of ESG information disclosure is gradually emerging. How to better convey ESG concept, strengthen investor relations management, and enable enterprises to effectively carry out ESG work? At the conference, guests from the three major exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing, as well as brokerages and funds, have a hot discussion on how ESG can help the high-quality development of capital market.

During the conference, representatives from a number of overseas exchanges and asset management institutions such as Saudi Exchange, Singapore Exchange, London Stock Exchange, and Amundi Asset Management also shared their thoughts on this proposition. They generally agree that China has shown leadership in green finance development. Mario Gabelli, founder and CEO of Gabelli Capital Management, said "It is clear that China will be a leader in improving environmental change."

The conference ended successfully! See you next year

In the past three days, we have witnessed an extraordinary gathering of global entrepreneurs, experts and scholars, heads of international institutions and stakeholders, all united by a common goal, that is to speak out for sustainable change and a better future for our planet, around the theme of the conference - "Sustainable economic growth, social development and environmental protection". During the conference, we shared discussions, debates and insights, all these were truly inspiring and ignited our sense of urgency and commitment to ESG practice.

As we say goodbye to the 2023 ESG Global Leaders Conference, let's keep the momentum going and continue to be the change force the world needs. Working together, we can create a sustainable future that benefits not only our own businesses, but also our communities and the plas a whole.

We look forward to our continued cooperation in the pursuit of a more sustainable and prosperworld. See you next year!

