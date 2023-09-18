Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) will showcase varicareer opportunities for job seekers during its participation at the RU'YA Career 2023 exhibition, which will be held from September 19 to 21 at Dubai World Trade Center. This event serves as a significant platform that brings together businesses across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with aspiring job seekers.

During the event, DGW is set to unveil numerjob openings across varikey departments – including audit, finance, procurement, and maintenance engineering. RU'YA Career exhibition will host a series of panel discussions and workshops, aimed at shaping careers and offering invaluable insights into job and internship prospects in over 20 diverse sectors.

DGW's participation underscores its unwavering commitment to fulfilling the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, to provide youth with unique job opportunities to prepare them for the future and achieve the goals of Centennial 2071. This participation also reflects DGW's dedication to enhancing the careers of talents and bolstering their contributions to the labor market.