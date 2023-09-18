Mindware And Bittitan Sign Vad Partnership Agreement

Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, today announced its distributor partnership with BitTitan, a premier provider of cloud migration solutions. As per the terms of the agreement, Mindware will market and distribute BitTitan's suite of migration solutions for managed services automation, enabling the vendor to broaden its SaaS migration services within the Middle East and Africa region. This strategic partnership aims to provide regional businesses of all sizes with a seamless and efficient experience when they need to migrate data to the Cloud or between tenants.

Speaking about the partnership, Silmi Khanfir, Director of Cloud & XaaS at Mindware commented:“Businesses are transforming, and so is their IT spend strategy. We live in a digital, and data-driven world where migration to the Cloud securely is a constant challenge faced by enterprises. BitTitan's fully automated, industry-leading SaaS solution simplifies Cloud migration projects. Mindware's collaboration with the company will give our current and potential customers the tools required to expand and operate in the Cloud with enhanced efficiency, security, and productivity. The company's robust solution portfolio will help Mindware's channel partners to play a vital role in aiding enterprises to digitally transform with confidence while optimizing time and resources.”

Companies and organizations around the globe are migrating to the cloud and between cloud tenants in response to ongoing trends. Migration activity has increased as a result of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. Moreover, companies are requiring migrations as they move more to the cloud to support remote work and workplace modernization. Technology changes, including cybersecurity concerns and Microsoft's upcoming end to active and security support for Exchange Server, are also driving migration activity. IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are looking for an intuitive yet customizable migration tool that will handle projects of every size and type.

BitTitan's secure, fast, and scalable MigrationWiz is the industry-leading, 100% SaaS solution that enables users to quickly and securely migrate email, files, and other workloads from a wide range of source and destination endpoints. The company has customers in over 180 countries and has successfully migrated more than 28 million users.

Mindware supports 4,000+ partners across the region. With the new VAD partnership, BitTitan will have increased presence in the region and be able to leverage trusted channel partnerships of Mindware.

The two companies will work together on several key initiatives including identifying cloud partners who align with the vendor's goals; offering BitTitan product and technical training and certification; digital marketing campaigns including webinars and social media activations; and joint participation at live in-region events to build brand awareness, generate demand, and attract the attention of industry leaders and decision-makers.

Lon Clark, Sr. Director, Global Channel Sales, at BitTitan said:“BitTitan is thrilled to partner with Mindware, a leading distributor in the Middle East and Africa. Our commitment is to enable our partners with the solutions they need to ensure swift and secure data migration for customers.”

“Together with Mindware, we're providing our partners with a single source for best-of-breed cloud migration solutions capable of managing multiple cloud workloads. Whether migrating between instances of tenant-to-tenant environments or Microsoft Teams, MigrationWiz provides a seamless migration experience for end-user companies, ensures a high level of customer satisfaction, and enables our partners to achieve continued business growth,” he concluded.

About Mindware:

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.