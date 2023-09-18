Global Access Control Market Size To Reach Usd 16.78 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global access control market size was USD 8.58 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising usage of IoT-based security systems and increasing number of terror attacks and cyberattacks globally are key factors driving global access control market revenue growth. Inteof Things (IoT) is an integrated network of interconnected devices that can communicate with one another without the need for human involvement. For communication, each device on network is given a different IP address, which are interconnected with particular sensors to carry out a task when an event triggers it. Each authorized mobile device utilizes a different IP address on the network to gain access to main controller and use intelligent locking mechanism. The primary server also has a distinctive IP address that allows for IoT communication across varielements of IoT access control ecosystem. In addition, wireless networks are used to connect these devices to mobile or software applications, hence if the system detects any malicibehavior, an alarm is generated. Through their specific IP address, authorized mobile devices can access electronic access control. Moreover, increasing usage of IoT-based security systems and advancement in sensing technology is driving market revenue growth to a greater extent. Click to get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ Access control is a data security procedure that gives businesses the ability to govern who has access to their resources and data. A secure access control employs policies to makes sure users are given proper access levels. A key element of web application security is implementation of access control, which guarantees that only appropriate users have access to appropriate resources. The procedure is essential for assisting businesses in preventing data breaches and thwarting attack methods such as buffer overflow, KRACK, on-path, and phishing attacks. An increasing number of terror attacks and cyberattacks globally is expected to propel market revenue growth to a greater extent Some factors restraining access control market revenue growth include higher costs of installation and maintenance, access control systems, and rising concerns of security and privacy related to access control systems. These challenges can be overcome with time through continudevelopment and innovation of sophisticated access control systems. Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 8.58 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.8% Size Forecast to 2030 USD 16.78 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Application and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled HID Global Corporation, (part of AABLOY.), Honeywell International Inc., Enterprise Systems Corporation, Perco, Identiv, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Dormakaba Group, Allegion plc, Johnson Controls, AABLOY, and Ekran System Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global access control market is fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Established companies are engaged in variresearch and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the access control market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:



HID Global Corporation, (part of AABLOY.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Enterprise Systems Corporation

Pe

Identiv, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Dormakaba Group

Allegion plc.

Johnson Controls

AABLOY Ekran System

Strategic Development



On 10 February 2020, AABLOY acquired Biosite, a UK based. Company. AABLOY Group has added Biosite as a strategic technological addition in its group. The business will support its current access control solution offering and offer complimentary career prospects. On 13 November 2020 Identiv, Inc. announced the release of cloud-based Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Freedom Cloud as an offering for freedom access control solution. By enabling users to control, manage, and maintain their Physical Access Control System (PACS) through Freedom's user-friendly browser-based web administration, Freedom Cloud assists hospitals, government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial clients in managing all facets of PACS from any location at any time. Identiv's feature-rich, cybersecurity Freedom Access Control is converted into an efficient, hassle-free ACaaS by Freedom Cloud.

Some Key Highlights from the Report



On 05 April 2022, Identiv, Inc. released Hirsch Velocity Software version 3.8.4. Most recent version of the company's comprehensive security management system offers security teams thin web clients, networked global Integrated Operations (IO), and holistic data centricity throughout the system. As a result, entire Physical Access Control System (PACS) undergoes a transformation in the way data is gathered, enhancing solution's intelligence and enabling PACS Artificial Intelligence (AI).,

The DAC segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Security access control known as a DAC allows or prohibits access to an object based on a policy established by owner group and/or subjects of the object. The access rights for each piece of data are kept in Access Control Lists (ACL), while an administrator compiles a list of people to whom a user has granted access.

The hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, which can be attributed to an increase in demand for security and protection of people, property, and assets. A wide range of integrated solutions are available, from portable hand-held card readers to wireless lock systems and encrypted door controllers. The commercial segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Commercial access control systems play a significant role in modern building safety requirements because they not only minimize number of physical surfaces that tenants and employees must touch on a daily basis, but also support smart building trends, by fostering frictionless workplace environments. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global access control market based on type, component, application and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



Discretionary Access Control (DAC)



Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)



Mandatory Access Control (MAC)



Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



Hardware



Card-Based Readers



Biometric Readers



Electronic Locks



Controllers



Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



Commercial



Homeland Security



Residential

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

