Isolation Amplifiers Market To Hit Us$ 20,560.55 Million By 2030 | Updated Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global Isolation Amplifiers Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 9,522.07 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 20,560.55 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.50% . Get Sample Report @ Isolation amplifier is a device that electrically isolates two circuits. In another terms, there is no direct electrical connection between the two circuits. Isolation amplifiers are used in a variety of applications including protection of one circuit from the other in medical equipment, industrial control systems, and telecommunications equipment. In addition, isolation amplifiers electrically isolate two circuits, preventing them from affecting each other. The function is important for applications that include protection of one circuit from the other, including medical equipment, industrial control systems, and telecommunications equipment. Also, isolation amplifiers can amplify signals, making them useful in applications where it is necessary to amplify a weak signal. Moreover, isolation amplifiers are capable of rejecting common-mode noise, which is present on both the input and output of the amplifier. This is important in applications where it is important to reduce noise. Isolation amplifiers have a bandwidth, which is the range of frequencies that the amplifier can pass without significant attenuation. Further, bandwidth is important in applications where it is necessary to pass a wide range of frequencies.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 20,560.55 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 10.50% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Arrow Electronics, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., BroaPte Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, ABB, Dewetron GmbH, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., DRAGO Automation GmbH, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd. By Type Analog isolation amplifiers and Digital isolation amplifiers By Mode of Distribution Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket By End User Industrial, Medical, Automotive, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, and Other Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Isolation Amplifiers Market Growth Drivers:



Increasing application of isolation amplifiers in medical devices is driving the market growth

Growing application of isolation amplifiers in telecommunication industry is driving the market growth Rising demand for safety and regulations is propelling the market growth

Restraints

Operational limitations associated with isolation amplifiers is hindering the market growth

Opportunities

Rising adoption of improved technologies is projected to drive the market growth

Global Isolation Amplifiers Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, analog isolation amplifiers segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Analog isolation amplifiers are employed to amplify analog signals. In addition, analog isolation amplifiers apply the use of optocouplers to transmit signals between two circuits. Thus, optocouplers operate by converting input signals into light and transmitting them to output circuit which is further converted into electrical signals for further processing. Analog isolation amplifiers have applications in the region of high-fidelity analog signals isolation including industrial control systems and medical devices.

Based on Mode of Distribution, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. OEMs are the companies that design and manufacture products, including medical equipment, industrial control systems, and telecommunications equipment. They typically purchase isolation amplifiers from specialized suppliers. The key OEMs in the isolation amplifier market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Siemens, among others. OEMs play an important role in fulfilling the industrial demand and are tkey designer, integrator, tester for the products. Furthermore, owing to the increasing use of digital technology in commercial and industrial applications is expected to promote market growth during the forecast period.

Based on End User, industrial segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The key factors attributed to the growth of the segment owing to rising demand for process control, safety of systems, remote monitoring, among others. Isolation amplifiers are used to isolate sensors and actuators from the control system. Thus, isolation amplifiers help to protect the control system from electrical noise and interference along with protecting components from higher voltage and amplify low level signals in application with multiple channels.

Based on region , North America region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of isolation amplifiers in North American region is primarily driven by factors including rapid urbanization, well stablished industries, safety rules and regulations, and adoption of new technologies. North America has a well-established telecommunications industry, which is a major user of isolation amplifiers. Isolation amplifiers are used in telecommunications equipment to isolate circuits from each other, which helps to prevent crosstalk and other interference. In addition, North America is an early adopter of new technologies, including cloud computing and big data. Accordingly, the existence of the latest technologies is driving the demand for isolation amplifiers in applications such as data acquisition and signal processing.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, isolation amplifiers market is bifurcated based on the type into analog isolation amplifiers and digital isolation amplifiers.

On the basis of mode of distribution, isolation amplifiers market is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) and aftermarket.

Based on end user, isolation amplifiers market is segmented into industrial, medical, automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and other.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the adoption of the latest technology combined with expenditures on advancements in infrastructure.

List of Major Global Isolation Amplifiers Market Players

The market research report examines varimarket factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of mode of distribution, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -



Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

BroaPte Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

ABB

Dewetron GmbH

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

DRAGO Automation GmbH

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation ROHM Co., Ltd.

Global Isolation Amplifiers Market Segmentation:



By Type



Analog isolation amplifiers

Digital isolation amplifiers

By Mode of Distribution



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By End User



Industrial



Medical



Automotive



Telecommunication



Consumer Electronics Other

Key Questions Covered in the Isolation Amplifiers Market Report

What is Isolation Amplifiers?

Isolation amplifier is a device that electrically isolates two circuits. In another terms, there is no direct electrical connection between the two circuits. Isolation amplifiers are used in a variety of applications including protection of one circuit from the other in medical equipment, industrial control systems, and telecommunications equipment.

What is the dominating segment in the isolation amplifiers market by end user?

In 2022, industrial segment in end user accounted for the highest market share in the overall isolation amplifiers market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on isolation amplifiers growth in the coming years?

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for isolation amplifiers from multiple industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period due to rapid growth in industrial infrastructure in the region.

