Verizon To Show That 5G Means Business At Mobile World Congress Las Vegas

Enterprises today face myriad challenges including changing customer demands and a constantly evolving global landscape. Digital transformation is key to tackling these challenges and building smarter, more agile and more successful businesses. For the enterprise of the future, enterprises will need more than basic connectivity; instead, they will need networks that can enable end-to-end awareness to allow businesses to adapt to opportunities in real-time. Verizon Business calls this Enterprise Intelligence.

"Mobile World Congress Americas is an important event bringing together leaders across industries to share ideas, showcase innovations and bring to the forefront what drives our customers' success. Verizon is here to demonstrate the power of connectivity delivering true enterprise intelligence for our customers, accelerated by 5G technology," said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business.

Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, will take the Keynote Stage on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 10:20-10:35 am to discuss how Verizon Business is leading technology advancements for businesses around the world. As a technologist himself with experience overseeing the development and deployment of Verizon's 5G network, Kyle will discuss the important role network expertise plays in identifying and delivering optimal services to meet client needs, being at the forefront of new innovations like network slicing, and driving results that grow an organization. He will highlight real 5G use cases and recent network infrastructure work for major customers such as the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, Virginia International Terminals, and the National Football League.

In addition to the keynote stage, Verizon will have a substantial presence with leaders from across the business providing thought leadership on how the network America relies on is critical to enabling transformative technologies like AI, network slicing, AR/VR, metaverse, IoT sensors, and much more (all times PDT):



An Economic and Security Discussion of our Spectrum Future , Will Johnson, Senior Vice President of Federal Regulatory and Legal Affairs, Verizon (Tues, Sept 26: 1:20-2:10 pm; CTIA Stage, W218, Level 2)

The Business of Enterprise , Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business (Tues, Sept 26: 1:30-2:30 pm; MWC Stage B, W229, Level 2)

5G Futures Summit : Adding value beyond connectivity with Open Gateway, John Nitti, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Verizon (Tues, Sept 26: 2:30-5:30 pm; W225, Level 2)

Congressional Leadership for Wireless , Robert Fisher, Senior Vice President of Federal Government and Public Affairs, Verizon (Tues, Sept 26: 2:30–3:20pm, CTIA Stage, W218, Level 2)

Creating a World Class Fan & Guest Experience , Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business (Tues, Sept 26: 4:30-5:30 pm; Industry City Stage, Exhibition Hall Booth 310)

Open Gateway DevCon : Security by Design, Mahesh Chapalamadugu, Network Planning Principal Engineer, Verizon (Wed, Sept 27: 10:00 am-4:00 pm; The HUB Innovation Stage, Exhibition Hall Booth 1650)

What is the Operator's Role in Generative AI , Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business (Wed, Sept 27: 1:30-2:30 pm; MWC Stage B, W229, Level 2)

Unleashing the Full Potential of Enterprise IoT , Shamik Basu, Head of IoT Business Products, Verizon Business (Wed, Sept 27: 3:00-4:00 pm; MWC Stage A, W231, Level 2)

Future of Social and Entertainment in a Digital World , Kris Soumas, Head of Consumer Platform & Partnerships, Verizon and Mike Wente, Vice President of Creative Marketing & Ops, Verizon (Wed, Sept 27: 4:30-5:30 pm; MWC Stage A, W231, Level 2)

Are you on their Radar: Cybersecurity's High Value Targets , Chris Novak, Managing Director of Cyber Security Consulting, Verizon Business (Wed, Sept 27: 4:30-5:30 pm; MWC Stage A, W231, Level 2)

5G Connected Car Summit , Unlocking the future of reliable vehicle interconnectivity with 5G, Erik Varney, Managing Director, Industrial IoT and Automotive, Verizon Business (Thurs, Sept 28: 9:00 am-12:00 pm; W225, Level 2)

Second Post Quantum Network Seminar , Lamont Copeland, Managing Director of Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon Business (Thurs, Sept 28: 10:00 am-12:30 pm; W233, Level 2)

Fraud Threat Landscape , David Lowe, Managing Director of Signature Accounts, Verizon Business (Thurs, Sept 28: 10:00 am-11:00 am; Industry City Stage, Exhibition Hall Booth 310) Unlocking the Power of FinTech Innovation , Lov Kher, Managing Principal & Fellow - Solution Architecture, Verizon Business (Thurs, Sept 28: 1:30-2:30 pm; Industry City Stage, Exhibition Hall Booth 310)

Verizon is also partnering with GSMA North America to host a two-day Tech4Girls event, running from Wednesday, Sept 27 at 8:15 am through end of day Thursday, Sept 28. This workshop will provide young women in the Nevada area the opportunity to learn more about the world of telecommunications and meet with industry leaders.

In addition to these stage moments, Verizon as a member of 5G Future Forum (5GFF ) will be participating in a first-of-its-kind real-time transatlantic holographic call using Verizon's 5G network. This cross operator interoperable demonstration connecting multiple people as holograms in partnership with MATSUK will be available to see at Mobile World Congress Las Vega in 5GFF's booth #1533, located in GSMA's Open Gateway Zone.

