Global Radar Systems Market Size To Reach Usd 48.68 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

The global radar systems market size was USD 32.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments by governments for upgrading existing fighter aircraft radar, advancement of phased array solid-state radar, and increasing defense expenditure of emerging countries are key factors driving market revenue growth. Vast number of small radiating components found in phased array antennas allow for comprehensive landscape mapping by phased-array radars. Such customized antennas concentrate on radar radiation into high-energy pencil beams that are steered electronically without the need for antenna construction to be physically moved, which is driving growth of the market. In addition, quick development of radar technology and use of advanced computer technology in commercial maritime radar, such as Automatic Radar Plotting Aids (ARPA) are also driving market revenue growth. By using radar plotting and calculations, ARPA speeds up the process from seeing target to locating data for radar users. Concerns about airborne fire control, early warning, surveillance, ground mapping, Air Traffic Control (ATC), and surface-to-air missile guidance are driving demand for military radars. Moreover, market for military radar systems is rising as a result of increased demand for defense surveillance over vulnerable and attack-prone borders, in addition to surge in military funding by emerging countries, increased terrorism, and continued inter-country conflicts. However, cost-extensive radar systems and limited bandwidth for commercial applications are factors expected to restrain growth of the market to a certain extent.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 32.48 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 4.6% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 48.68 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, end-users, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Systems, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales, Saab, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global radar systems market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective radar systems. Some major players included in the global radar systems market report are:



Systems

Northrop Grumman

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Thales

Saab

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 16 August 2022, researchers from Technical University of Denmark Space in collaboration with Terma, a Danish company developed a new radar system that can identify drone in flight as well as detect it hovering at the same place. This system has high resolution and a wide field of vision and can track many drones simultaneously. Researchers are trying to utilize the advantage of having a radar that has a total of 16 antennas used to send and receive signals.

On 11 August 2022, Northrop Grumman announced to build APG-83 radar systems for global F-16 upgrades and new aircraft production as well as for the U.S. Air National Guard. The U.S. Air Force aerial radar experts ordered 31 modern Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar systems for F-16 jet fighters under the terms of USD 88.2 million. The company leverages technology developed for APG-77 and APG-81 radar systems on the U.S. F-22 and F-35 combat aircraft.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The marine segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. High demand for marine radar systems for detection and tracking of marine activities, which includes submarines, warships, offshore patrol vessels, and other vessels is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Maritime radar operates at either x-band (10 GHz) or S-band (3GHz) frequencies. Utilization of ship radar helps to prevent maritime mishaps and makes use of radar's basic features. Additionally, such radar systems are used by authorities, coast guards, and vehicle tracking systems to monitor coastal traffic.

The remote sensing segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Ability to surveillance through cloud and rain during both day and night and provision of high-resolution images for easy mapping and tracking are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Radar data is excellent in its ability to detect surface and surface disturbances in the sea. Along with this feature, ships can also be monitored and tracked to the point where a ship's size and direction may be utilized to determine its speed and heading to determine its current position.

The military & defense segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing inter-country conflicts over borders and disputed areas are increasing need for surveillance, which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Increase in military funding and rapid technological advancement in surveillance and battle systems are further supporting growth of the market. The Europe market is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors and high-value funding, as well as increasing inter-country border conflicts. Ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is increasing the need for surveillance and tracking of varimilitary activities, which is further contributing to growth of the radar systems market. On 2 August 2022, Cyprus-based research & development company SignalGeneriX announced its participation in three European Union-funded defense projects with a funding of around USD 66.1 million. Three projects are focused on development of new generation electronic defense systems. 'MARSEUS' is associated mainly with development of precision ground attack systems capable of tracking and neutralizing targets beyond visible field, 'COMMANDS' with development of intelligent cooperative systems for manned and unmanned vehicles in convoy, and 'iFURTHER' with development of high-frequency radar systems capable of tracking targets beyond the horizon.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radar systems market based on product, application, end-users, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Air



Military aircraft



Commercial aircraft



Marine



Military vessels



Commercial vessels



Unmanned



Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)



Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)



Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)



Land



Mobile radar systems



Portable radar systems



Space



Spacecraft

Satellites

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Remote sensing



Air traffic control



Ground traffic control

Space navigation & control

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Aviation



Military & defense



Automotive



Industrial



Weather monitoring

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

