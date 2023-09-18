Global Automated Parking System Market Size To Reach Usd 510.18 Million In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated parking system market size was USD 1319.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sustainable parking solutions and rapid urbanization is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rapid adoption of integrated solutions, such as Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity, advanced sensors, data analytics, smart parking meters, and mobile applications for slot bookings and payment purposes for automated parking solutions, is one of the primary factors expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, increasing implementation of automation solutions for parking solutions as well as smart parking systems for proper management of dispersed parking spaces and provision of easy assistance to drivers for quickly locating available parking spots are also driving market revenue growth. Moreover, fully automated parking systems are more efficient, capable, and secure, which is driving revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, fully automated parking systems lower costs by lowering carbon emissions and eliminating the need for manpower.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Automated parking systems aid in reducing energy use, pollutants, and building footprint. Surge in number of Electric Vehicles (EVs), owing to rising demand for environment-friendly and sustainable solutions, is increasing demand for automated solar parking systems and parking spaces with EV charging stations. Furthermore, high initial investments required for development of high-quality parking solutions and highly complex solutions with quality control issues are restraining growth of the market. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1391.9 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 15.1% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 4927.3 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, application, structure type, automation level, platform type, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., Skyline Parking, KlMultiparking, Westfalia Parking, FATA Automation, Park+, Unitronics Inc., Parkmatic, Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd., and T2 Systems Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global automated parking system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective automated parking system solutions. Some major players included in the global automated parking system market report are:



Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.

Skyline Parking

KlMultiparking

Westfalia Parking

FATA Automation

Park+

Unitronics Inc.

Parkmatic

Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd. T2 Systems

Strategic Development



On 28 March 2022, Bosch partnered with Mercedes-Benz to demonstrate the ability of cars to automatically navigate themselves to and from remote parking spaces, which requires driver assistance capability, also referred to as Level 4 in parking garage of InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel by employing a network of supplemental sensors in the reception area and garage of hotel On 2 August 2021, Westfalia Technologies, Inc., which is a provider of automated parking and storage solutions launched Westfalia Parking App, which is an all-in-one consumer parking solution that is expected to increase efficiency, convenience, and safety in automated parking facilities. Parking solution completely automates parking experience, increasing capacity while using less square footage than a conventional garage

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The hardware segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for RF modules, microcontrollers, displays, ultrasonic sensors, DC motors, motor drivers, and camera units for installation and management of automated parking systems is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Increasing car parking concerns owing to limited parking space are increasing implementation of IR sensors and Inteof Things (IoT) technologies for automation and easy tracking of available parking spots.

The commercial parking segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid urbanization and rising demand for parking facilities in increasing commercial buildings such as shopping malls. Rising number of automobiles on the road is resulting traffic congestion and high amount of emissions, thereby increasing need for more parking spaces in commercial areas.

The silo system segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. High demand for silo systems for increasing commercial applications is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Silo parking systems can also be installed underground and in unfavorable soil conditions. Lifting or rotating mechanism comprises core and facilitates vehicle placement, often enabling just one vehicle to be controlled at a time.

The fully automated segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Fully automated parking systems offer efficiency, increased capacity, and enhanced security compared to semi-automated solutions, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Fully automated parking systems help in reducing carbon emissions and non-requirement of labor force, thereby reducing cost.

The palleted segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Ability to simplify movement of automobiles without requiring a driver and increasing work-from-home norms, which have resulted in high demand for increased security and higher parking capacity are major factors driving growth of this segment. The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid adoption of automated parking system for enhanced parking solutions as well as growing utilization of robotic parking systems in varicountries of this region. Furthermore, presence of leading global providers of automated parking systems is one of the key factors driving growth of the market. Growing concerns for carbon emissions are also increasing demand for automated parking systems as well as increasing adoption of automated solutions across private and public sectors.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global automated parking system market based on component, application, structure type, automation level, platform type, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



Commercial parking

Residential parking

Structure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



Silo system



Tower system



Puzzle system



Shuttle system



Rail Guided Cart (RGC) system

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) system

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



Semi-automated

Fully automated

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



Palleted

Non-palleted

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Automotive Camera Market Size, Share, Trends, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Technology (Infrared Camera, Thermal Camera, Digital Camera), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Automotive Telematics Market , By Features (Usage-Based Insurance and Others), By Service (Automatic Crash Notification and Others), By Hardware (Telematics Control Unit and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Intelligent Transportation System Market By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Airways, Railways), By System (Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Public Transportation System), By Application (Intelligent Traffic Control, Parking Management), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Driver Monitoring Systems Market By Monitoring Type (Driver State Monitoring, Driver Health monitoring), By Component (Interior camera, Other Components), By Propulsion (Electric Vehicles, Gasoline Powered), By Instrument (Software, Hardware), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, Electric Vehicle), By Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network) and By Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Powertrain, Body Control, Telematics) Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd), By Product (Primer, Basecoat), By Technology (Water-borne Coatings, UV-cured Coatings), By Substrate (Glass, Metal), By Application (Commercial vehicles), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Actuators Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Applications (Throttle, Seat Adjustment, Brake, Closer and Other Actuators) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Automated Parking System Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



in-vehicle infotainment market

automotive aftermarket market

automotive intelligent lighting market

electric vehicle ecu market

automotive regenerative braking systems market

battery recycling market

autonomvehicle market

electric vehicle fast charging system market

electric vehicle charging infrastructure market

adas and autonomdriving components market

automotive adaptive lighting market

automotive sensors market

automotive camera market

automotive telematics market

intelligent transportation system market

driver monitoring systems market

automotive cybersecurity market

automotive refinish coatings market

automotive actuators market automotive lidar market





Tags Automated Parking System Hardware market reseach market report Silo system Automated Guided Vehicle Tower system Related Links