A' Design Award & Competition Announces Call For Entries For Product Design Awards 2024

Product Design Award
Promoting Responsible Innovation and Design Excellence for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Packaged Goods
COMO, ITALY, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a relentless pursuit of fostering global awareness and understanding of good design practices, A' Design Award & Competition invites brands and designers worldwide to submit their pioneering works and projects that embody creativity, innovation, and responsible design. The esteemed competition strives to push the boundaries of science, creativity, and technology by encouraging innovators to generate original and groundbreaking ideas across all industrial sectors.
Harnessing the Power of Good Design
At the heart of the competition lies the objective of recognizing and promoting excellent designs that not only cater to current consumer needs but also pave the way for a more sustainable future. The "A' Product Design Award ", an integral part of the A' Design Competition, honors Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) that demonstrate a higher adherence to the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle. Prospective entrants are expected to provide a comprehensive presentation detailing these aspects in their submissions.
The role of FMCG and CPG products in society cannot be understated. With their short shelf-life and high turnover rates, their economic and social impacts are significant. Hence, a good product design should prioritize social responsiveness. It should aim to lessen the negative impacts on society, both during production and after consumption. Entrants are encouraged to craft designs that are natural resource-friendly, easily disposable, and minimize space during transport.
Celebrating the Best in Design
Winners of the A' Design Award & Competition are bestowed with the prestigi"A' Design Prize ", a comprehensive kit that encompasses a myriad of accolades including an excellence in design certificate, an exclusive gala-night invitation in Italy, and an opulent 3D printed metal award trophy housed in a luxury black box.
The winners will also enjoy a range of promotional benefits such as showcase of their work at Designerplatform, project translations to over 108 languages, press release preparation and distribution, and inclusion in the World Design Rankings. These honors serve to amplify their reach to international audiences and foster greater recognition of their work, with no contractually obliged further fees.
An Invitation to Innovate
A' Design Award & Competition welcomes submissions from all designers globally to showcase their best works, projects, and products. To be eligible for participation, entries should have been designed within the last 10 years. The deadline for entries is September 30, 2023, with the results to be announced on April 15, 2024.
For a detailed presentation and to submit your entries, please visit
About A' Design Award & Competition
Established with a philanthropic goal, the A' Design Award & Competition aims to advance society by fostering innovation and rewarding creativity in all industrial sectors. By presenting the "A' Design Award Winner" logo to designs that embody functionality and efficiency, it hopes to inspire the creation of products and projects that contribute to a better world.
