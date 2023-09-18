Celebrating the vibrant culture of Latin America at the Church of Scientology

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Church of Scientology Los Angeles pays tribute to the culture and the many contributions of the Los Angeles Latinx and Hispanic communities during Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 – October 15. The month begins on Independence Day for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexand Chile celebrate their Independence Days September 16 and September 18.

L.A. Scientologists honor the rights, heritage and traditions of the many diverse cultures that make their homes in Los Angeles. And with nearly 5 million Hispanic and Latinx men, women and children living in Los Angeles County, not to mention some 60 percent of the population of East Hollywood, Hispanic Heritage Month is indeed an occasion to celebrate.

“The protection and promotion of culture is a human rights imperative,” according to the United Nations.“The right to take part in cultural life guarantees the right of everyone to access, participate in and enjoy culture, cultural heritage and cultural expressions.”

Article 27 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) guarantees the right to freely“participate in the cultural life of the community, to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits.”

So it is only fitting that the staff and parishioners of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, who are staunch supporters of the UDHR, honor the unique cultures of the many Hispanic communities of the region and provide a space to celebrate their heritage together on L. Ron Hubbard Way. And they do so not only during Hispanic Heritage Month but throughout the year. This includes street festivals and concerts, the annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on the day after Halloween, and La Posada , a Oaxacan festival, celebrated each December, commemorating the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem.

L.A. Scientologists are proud of their facilities that serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010 and is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

