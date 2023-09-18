Utherverse Announces Seventh Annual Virtualcon To Take Place Nov. 3-5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Utherverse
Three-day virtual convention will feature speakers, panel discussions, entertainment, parties and an interactive exhibit floor
We are aiming to unite users and professionals in one virtual convention space to celebrate the metaverse and showcase upcoming Web3 technologies and innovations.” - Brian Shuster, Founder and Chairman of UtherverseNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Utherverse , one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, will host the seventh annual VirtualCon Nov. 3-5 within its metaverse platform. The three-day virtual extravaganza will offer attendees a variety of programming and entertainment options. The convention, which is free to attend, will be held entirely in the metaverse and celebrate virtual world and massively multiplayer online communities across all platforms.
Because the event takes place entirely digitally, it is attended by people from across the world, and the cost to build and staff booths on the trade show floor are far lower than the costs for similar participation in traditional brick-and-mortar conventions.
Information on exhibitor and sponsorship packages for the event is available at . A variety of options are offered for companies wishing to participate and reach the thousands of users expected to participate in the event. Packages are priced at $1,250 and below, making the event affordable for companies of all sizes.
The event will feature a trade show floor with exhibitor booths, speakers, panel discussions, contests, an awards ceremony, after-parties, virtual performances and entertainment, dance and party venues and networking rooms. Presentation, panel and seminar topics will be announced closer to the date of the event. Official hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. PST Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5.
"Our sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are designed to enable any company to easily and instantly be part of the metaverse movement and reach key demographic audiences."
The official VirtualCon video can be viewed at .
On Sept. 26, just before VirtualCon, Utherverse will launch a closed beta of its next generation platform The closed beta will provide a preview of its Web3 capabilities as well as test and continue the final build-out of the next generation of the popular platform. Users will be able to claim their Utherverse usernames and begin to experience the Web3 version of the platform.
Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by intevisionary Brian Shuster. The platform has served 50 million+ users with 32 billion+ virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 80 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 212-401-4875
