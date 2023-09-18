Stocks In Play

9/18/2023 - 9:55 AM EST - CGI : Today announced that the company has been selected to deploy CGI All Payments, for Scotiabank – a leading Canadian multinational bank. The modular, cloud-proven enterprise payments platform will support the Bank's innovative advances in payments solutions for its global client base. CGI shares T.GIB.A are trading down $0.22 at $140.61.

