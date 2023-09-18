Two Killed By Russian Shelling In Avdiivka, Outskirts Of Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck Avdiivka and the outskirts of Toretsk, Donetsk region, on September 18, killing two civilians and wounding another.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
According to the investigation, at 07:30 on September 18, the Russian army likely used artillery to hit the village of Pivnichne in the Toretsk city territorial community.
A cyclist was killed by the explosion of an enemy shell. Another local was outside during the attack and sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest.
At 11:45, the Russian army used aircraft to launch a missile attack on Avdiivka. A woman was killed in the yard of her household when a projectile hit private houses.
Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russian invaders killed one and wounded four civilians in the Donetsk region on Sunday, September 17.
MENAFN18092023000193011044ID1107090969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.