Two Killed By Russian Shelling In Avdiivka, Outskirts Of Toretsk

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, at 07:30 on September 18, the Russian army likely used artillery to hit the village of Pivnichne in the Toretsk city territorial community.

A cyclist was killed by the explosion of an enemy shell. Another local was outside during the attack and sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest.

At 11:45, the Russian army used aircraft to launch a missile attack on Avdiivka. A woman was killed in the yard of her household when a projectile hit private houses.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian invaders killed one and wounded four civilians in the Donetsk region on Sunday, September 17.