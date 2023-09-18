Russia Hails Simultaneous Launch Of Azerbaijan's Lachin, Aghdam-Khankendi Roads

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Russia has
hailed the simultaneopening of Lachin and Aghdam-Khankendi
roads in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova,
said on Telegram that it's necessary to ensure the continuation of
unimpeded and regular food supplies.
She expressed hope for the launch of a dialogue between Baku and
representatives of the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan's Karabakh,
as well as the resumption of rhythmic work on the implementation of
the entire complex of trilateral agreements between the
Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders in 2020-2022 on the
normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
"We are fully interested in maintaining peace and stability in
the South Caucasus," Zakharova added.
Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to
Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of
the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist
leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khankendi and
the command of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in
Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh
war] on simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along
the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
The agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes was
actually reached on September 1. The separatists delayed this
process for more than two weeks.
Trucks belonging to the ICRC, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi
road, also passed through the Lachin border checkpoint.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107090966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.