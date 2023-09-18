Russia Hails Simultaneous Launch Of Azerbaijan's Lachin, Aghdam-Khankendi Roads

Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Telegram that it's necessary to ensure the continuation of unimpeded and regular food supplies.

She expressed hope for the launch of a dialogue between Baku and representatives of the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, as well as the resumption of rhythmic work on the implementation of the entire complex of trilateral agreements between the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders in 2020-2022 on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

"We are fully interested in maintaining peace and stability in the South Caucasus," Zakharova added.

Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khankendi and the command of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes was actually reached on September 1. The separatists delayed this process for more than two weeks.

Trucks belonging to the ICRC, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road, also passed through the Lachin border checkpoint.