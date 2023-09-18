Number Of People Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Azerbaijan Over Past Week Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A total of 223
people were vaccinated against coronaviin Azerbaijan over the
last week (from September 11 through September 17, 2023), Trend reports, referring
to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabof Ministers of
Azerbaijan.
The number of citizens who received the first dose of the
vaccine over the past week was 50; the second was seven; three or
more were 150; and the third, a booster dose after a positive test
result, was 16 people.
The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country
since the start of vaccination is 13.9 million. A total of 5.4
million people received the first dose of the vaccine, 4.88 million
received the second dose, 3.4 million received three or more doses,
and 266,424 people received a booster dose after a positive test
result.
A total of 91 people were vaccinated against coronaviin
Azerbaijan from September 4 through September 10, 2023.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107090965
