Number Of People Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Azerbaijan Over Past Week Announced

The number of citizens who received the first dose of the vaccine over the past week was 50; the second was seven; three or more were 150; and the third, a booster dose after a positive test result, was 16 people.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country since the start of vaccination is 13.9 million. A total of 5.4 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, 4.88 million received the second dose, 3.4 million received three or more doses, and 266,424 people received a booster dose after a positive test result.

A total of 91 people were vaccinated against coronaviin Azerbaijan from September 4 through September 10, 2023.