Launch Of Aghdam-Khankendi Road - Triumph Of Azerbaijan, Says Mp (Video Interview)

on the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is another victory for
Azerbaijan, Aydin Mirzazade, a deputy of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament), told Trend .
"Armenia and its patrons tried in every possible way to prevent
it, but their attempts, as always, failed. Azerbaijan, which has a
principled and resolute position, did not retreat from it, despite
all the pressure and provocations, and achieved its goal," he
said.
He also noted that the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is
another stage in the realization of Azerbaijan's sovereign
rights.
"Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation during the
44-day war. During a certain period of time, Azerbaijan created
conditions for traffic on the Lachin road without any control, but
it turned out that Armenia abused it. Armenian military equipment
was transferred to Azerbaijani territories where Russian
peacekeepers were temporarily deployed, which was then actively
used against Azerbaijan. To prevent this, Azerbaijan was forced to
establish a border checkpoint on the Lachin road. At the same time,
Azerbaijan demanded that the cargo be transported not only on the
Lachin road but also on the Aghdam-Khankendi road," the MP
added.
We present this interview in video format.
