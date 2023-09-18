Azerbaijan Prepares Special Maps Of Mass Graves In Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The data
collected last year allowed to prepare special maps of mass graves
in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, Head of the Working Group of the
Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and
Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at an international conference on
"Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of
missing persons".
According to him, excavations and exhumation of remains are
being carried out in the liberated lands.
“The working group of the State Commission continues to collect
information about burial sites,” he said.
Up to now, 10 mass graves of Azerbaijanis have been discovered
in the liberated territories, and 15 remains found in the mass
graves have been identified.
The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the
fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes
former heads of state and government of foreign countries,
representatives of international organizations, including
structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as
international political experts.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107090963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.