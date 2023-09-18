Azerbaijan Spots Another Ten Of Slain Copatriots Gone Missing In First Karabakh War (Photo)

The names of 10 more missing shehids whose fate has been established are:

◾ Takhirov Seyfulla Veytulla oglu

◾ Atamoglanov Abulfat Sabir oglu

◾ Hajiyev Tahsil Fikran oglu

◾ Khalafov Jahangir Mami oglu

◾ Mammedov Elmar Ingilab oglu

◾ Gasimov Veysal Gasim oglu

◾ Akhmedov Riad Fikret oglu

◾ Babashov Alham Tahir oglu

◾ Asadov Vugar Gabil oglu

◾ Naghiyev Jahid Shafi oglu

The international conference on "Enhancement of national and international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing persons" is being held in Baku on September 18 under the organization of the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens with the participation of former heads of state and governments of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.