Azerbaijan Spots Another Ten Of Slain Copatriots Gone Missing In First Karabakh War (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Remains of
missing persons from the first Karabakh war found after the 44-day
war belong to nine servicemen and one civilian, Ismail Akhundov,
head of the working group of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on
Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens said, Trend reports.
The names of 10 more missing shehids whose fate has been
established are:
◾ Takhirov Seyfulla Veytulla oglu
◾ Atamoglanov Abulfat Sabir oglu
◾ Hajiyev Tahsil Fikran oglu
◾ Khalafov Jahangir Mami oglu
◾ Mammedov Elmar Ingilab oglu
◾ Gasimov Veysal Gasim oglu
◾ Akhmedov Riad Fikret oglu
◾ Babashov Alham Tahir oglu
◾ Asadov Vugar Gabil oglu
◾ Naghiyev Jahid Shafi oglu
The international conference on "Enhancement of national and
international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing
persons" is being held in Baku on September 18 under the
organization of the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of
War, Hostages and Missing Citizens with the participation of former
heads of state and governments of foreign countries,
representatives of international organizations, including
structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as
international political experts.
