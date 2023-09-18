Shanghai Cooperation Organization Officials Visit Heydar Aliyev Foundation In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A delegation of
the Chinese Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO) on good neighborhood, friendship, and cooperation visited the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.
Deputy Chairman of the China Committee for Good
Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, Cui Li, talked about
existing cooperation between the institutions and projects
implemented.
It was noted at the meeting that contacts between the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation headed by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the
Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries,
have contributed to the expansion of relations between the two
countries.
Cui Li said she and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are interested
in realizing consistent projects in the spheres of youth, health,
and culture in the future.
The guest expressed satisfaction with her visit to Azerbaijan
and said acquaintance with the Heydar Aliyev Center made a great
impression on her.
Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar
Alakbarov, emphasized the importance of the foundation's
cooperation with the People's Republic of China, including the SCO
and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign
Countries. Participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in joint
youth projects of the Regional Development Public Association, as
well as the possibility of organizing exhibitions in the field of
Chinese culture and art at the Heydar Aliyev Center, were
considered.
