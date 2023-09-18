Kennedy asks for Secret Service safety after assassination fright

(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose father was murdered on the campaign trail, had a stressed second at a meeting in Los Angeles when a seriously weaponized man pretending as a federal police captain was detained by his safety guards.



posting on X (previously Twitter), Kennedy voiced his gratefulness for his personal safety group.



“I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight” Kennedy stated in an X post on Saturday, also noting that he wishes the management of United States Leader Joe Biden is going to give his demand for Secret Service guard, stating that he is “the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”



MENAFN18092023000045015687ID1107090958