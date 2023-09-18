Hankook Tire Offers Savings Of Up To $100 With Grand Slam Rebate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Latest rebate offers savings on new and existing products, including full line of iON tires specially designed for EVs
Hankook Tire announces its fall 2023 rebate promotion, the Grand Slam Rebate, which kicks off as Major League Baseball (MLB) teams prepare to make a final run for the playoffs. Hankook, the Official Tire of Major League Baseball, offers consumers up to $100 in savings with its latest rebate, which runs now through November 19, 2023. For the first time, Hankook's rebate features savings on its full line of iON tires, specially designed for EVs.
EV owners can now save on both the new iON evo, engineered to deliver uncompromised performance in summer conditions, and the iON evo AS, for all-season performance. Developed with Hankook Tire's EVolution Technology, iON evo and iON evo AS tires are designed with a foon tread wear, noise reduction, and unique grip performance for EVs.
Drivers can also save on the VenS1 evo Z AS X, a new ultra-high-performance all-season tire designed to provide ultimate handling at high-speeds, excellent traction in all-season conditions, and uncompromised comfort for luxury SUVs.
Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.
The tires that qualify for Hankook's Grand Slam Rebate include:
|
Amount
|
Product
|
Product Description
|
$80
|
iON evo - *NEW
|
Summer high performance tires designed for electric vehicles
|
$80
|
iON evo AS – *NEW
|
All-season performance designed for electric vehicles
|
$100
|
VenS1 evo Z AS X *NEW
|
High performance all-season
|
$100
|
VenS1 AS
|
Ultra-high performance all-season
|
$80
|
Dynapro AT2 Xtreme
|
Premium all-terrain
|
$80
|
Dynapro HT
|
Highway all-season performance
|
$100
|
Dynapro XT
|
On-and off-road rugged terrain tire for Light Trucks and SUVs
|
$60
|
Kinergy PT
|
Premium touring all-season
|
$60
|
Kinergy 4S2
|
Performance passenger and CUV all-weather
|
$60
|
Kinergy 4S2 X
|
All-weather SUV
For more information on the Hankook Grand Slam rebate and to submit for the rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website .
About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.
