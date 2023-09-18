Hankook Tire Offers Savings Of Up To $100 With Grand Slam Rebate

Latest rebate offers savings on new and existing products, including full line of iON tires specially designed for EVs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker

Hankook Tire announces its fall 2023 rebate promotion, the Grand Slam Rebate, which kicks off as Major League Baseball (MLB) teams prepare to make a final run for the playoffs. Hankook, the Official Tire of Major League Baseball, offers consumers up to $100 in savings with its latest rebate, which runs now through November 19, 2023. For the first time, Hankook's rebate features savings on its full line of iON tires, specially designed for EVs.

EV owners can now save on both the new iON evo, engineered to deliver uncompromised performance in summer conditions, and the iON evo AS, for all-season performance. Developed with Hankook Tire's EVolution Technology, iON evo and iON evo AS tires are designed with a foon tread wear, noise reduction, and unique grip performance for EVs.

Drivers can also save on the VenS1 evo Z AS X, a new ultra-high-performance all-season tire designed to provide ultimate handling at high-speeds, excellent traction in all-season conditions, and uncompromised comfort for luxury SUVs.



Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

The tires that qualify for Hankook's Grand Slam Rebate include: