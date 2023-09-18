Italian aircraft collision kills child

(MENAFN) A five-year-old girl has passed away, as her sibling as well as parents have agonized extreme burns, after a plane clatter close to the northern Italian town of Turin on Saturday, based on regional press statements.



Clips of the occurrence displays many Aermacchi MB-339 aircraft flying in V-shape manner, before one of them loses elevation and falls, with its conductor witnessed discharging briefly before the crash.



The collision produced an enormous blast of the land, with pictures of the outcome displaying wreckage in a field as well as a flipped vehicle on the side of the street. Regional press stated that a family of four agonized burns, while their daughter surrendered to her wounds. The conductors state of being stays uncertain.



The occurrence obviously occurred briefly following departure from the Turin Caselle airport as the aircrafts were soaring to contribute in an air demonstration in Vercelli, as part of festivities marking the 100th anniversary of the Italian Air Force.



