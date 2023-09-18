Juan Manuel Fangio's Victory 70 Years Ago Aboard A Maserati At The Italian Grand Prix

The Trident recalls the victories of the past with an eye to a new chapter in the history of motorsport.

14, September 2023 – Seventy years have passed since the Italian Grand Prix on 13 September 1953, where Juan Manuel Fangio celebrated his first and only victory of the season in the final race at Monza, at the wheel of his Maserati A6GCM.

The Argentine ace, one of the greatest of all time together with colleagues of the calibre of Senna and Schumacher – Fangio ceded the crown of the most titled Formula 1 driver to the latter after almost 50 years, took the Trident to the Olymof the brands in the highest class of motorsport in 1954 and 1957, the year of El Chueco's fifth and final world championship.



Seventy years ago, on the Brianza circuit, the curves of the temple of speed lit up for one final race, to wipe away a subdued season for the Argentine world champion, who would go on from that victory to win his second world title the following year.



An anniversary to remember for Maserati, in the year in which it has once again become a big name in the annals of international motorsport, as a result of the significance of its return to the track and of the announcement of a major, carefully thought-out racing strategy.

After its first year in Formula E, where Maserati took three podiums and one victory in the 100% electric series, the Modena-based brand announced its return to GT competitions: in July, at the 24 Hours of Spa, it unveiled its latest disruptive 621-hp creation, dedicated to private teams and gentleman drivers, due to take part in the Fanatec GT2 European Series from the 2024 season.



With its constant longing for kerbs and laurels, in summer Maserati also unveiled the surprising MCXtrema, a car for a select few – 62 to be precise – fans of uncompromising performance and outstanding design, made to channel unique emotions exclusively on the racetrack.



Since its debut in the racing world – back in 1926, with Alfieri Maserati first in class at the Targa Florio in his Tipo 26, excellence in motorsport has been the hallmark of Maserati's DNA. Its history is repeating itself, in its aspiration to write major new chapters in the greatest classes in motorsport, where the Italian brand has been confirmed as one of the prestigibrands that can guarantee the most distinctive performance, in its road cars and those designed for the track.





