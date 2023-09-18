Omega's Latest Seamaster Salutes Emirates Team New Zealand

To mark the rapidly approaching America's Cup in Barcelona in 2024, OMEGA has produced a logo-inspired tribute to the defending champions Emirates Team New Zealand. The Seamaster PlOcean Deep Black ETNZ Edition, launched during OMEGA's special event at the preliminary Regatta in Vilanova.

In one year, the Auckland-based crew will be giving it their all to keep the world's oldest sporting trophy in kiwi hands. To help them catch the breeze, OMEGA has drawn design inspiration from the sail of the ETNZ logo to produce a unique America's Cup collectable.



OMEGA's President and CEO Mr. Raynald Aeschlimann spoke highly of the watch and the crew that inspired its creation.“Much like our friends from Emirates Team New Zealand, a year races by fast, so the time is right to show our true colours. Our race-ready watch looks as good as it performs and is a fitting tribute to the talented crew and the country they represent.”



The 45.5 mm Seamaster PlOcean blends the deepest black with the turquoise of the Emirates Team New Zealand logo.



Complementing the black ceramic case is a unidirectional bezel in brushed black ceramic with white enamel diving scale and triangle-framed dot at 12, which includes white Super-LumiNova to emit a green glow in the dark.



On the matt ceramic dial, OMEGA has included a nod to pre-race protocol with a COUNTDOWN INDICATOR at 3 o'clock complete with flagged START. The indicator's hand and subdial ring are in Emirates Team New Zealand logo turquoise, along with the minute track, number 12 and seconds hand with America's Cup trophy counterweight. OMEGA has also included the colour on the rings of the brushed black ceramic pushers, the“He” on the helium escape valve and the OMEGA logo on the crown.



As a salute to the kiwi crew, the NAIAD LOCK caseback has an Emirates Team New Zealand logo with turquoise fern and white lettering. Providing the power inside the watch is OMEGA's Master Chronometer Calibre 9900.



OMEGA presents the watch on a black and turquoise structured rubber strap with turquoise stitching and black ceramic clasp and offers three ways to switch out the look: an additional rubber strap and two NATO straps, all in complementary colours.

To keep the sailing watch safe and dry while on land, there's a special presentation box inspired by the Emirates Team New Zealand logo.



In addition to producing fine tribute watches, the supporters of Emirates Team New Zealand since 1995 will provide precision timekeeping. The 37th edition of the world-famregatta will mark OMEGA's fourth time as Official Timekeeper. Having already timed the America's Cup in 2000, 2003 and 2021. As always, the brand is proud to serve the best sailors in the world as they compete for glory on the water.



