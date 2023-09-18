Qatari Researchers Honored With Sharjah International Cultural Heritage Award

Sharjah: The 23rd session of Sharjah International Narrator Forum 2023 kicked off today, organized by Sharjah Institute for Heritage and it continues until September 20, with the participation of 120 heritage experts, researchers, and heritage-focused journalists from 47 countries.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, honored the winners of the Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage, among them were several Qatari heritage experts and researchers, on the occasion of Qatar being chosen as the guest of honor at this year's forum.

The honorees included researcher Ali Shabib Al Salem Al Mannai (Honorary Figure of the Forum for this year), Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Bloshi (Distinguished Figure), and Khawla Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Mannai.

The participants discussed issues related to Arab and human heritage, in addition to research and studies related to the theme of this year's forum, which is 'Plant Tales'.