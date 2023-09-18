NATO plans on holding biggest war game since Cold War

(MENAFN) NATO is going to stage a great army drill in 2024 including more than 40,000 hordes – the greatest since the Cold War – the United States-guided bloc’s Military Committee chair, Admiral Rob Bauer, stated on Saturday.



The ‘collective defense’ drill – Steadfast Defender – is going to happen in Germany, Poland, as well as the three Baltic States that border Russia – Estonia, Latvia, as well as Lithuania – Bauer stated.



The United States-guided bloc requires to do “much more” to defend itself towards “current threats, but also against reconstituted threats and potential future threats,” the admiral stated.



Earlier during this week, the Financial Times stated that the exercise would include more than 50 vessels as well as from 500 to 700 fight air assignments. The drill is planned to pretend a crash with an imaginary alliance called ‘Occasus’, it stated, quoting the bloc’s representatives. Based on the paper, the exercises are planned for February 2024.



