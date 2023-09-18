(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OctoApollo VCT plc
Close of Offer to New Applications
OctoApollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that further to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years (the 'Offer') as set out in a Prospecdated 20 October 2022, as supplemented by supplementary prospecdated 14 June 2023 to raise up to £90 million (£75 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million) in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.
MENAFN18092023004107003653ID1107090916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.