Genesis Global Launches Primary Bond Market Solution For Asset Managers

In primary markets for corporate bonds, asset managers have as few as two hours to analyze new bond deals and request allocations, no easy task given that simply monitoring the fragmented market for new issuance data is a challenge. Banks use multiple platforms, including DirectBooks, Ipreo (S&P Global), Bloomberg, Refinitiv and email, to market an average of 40 new bond deals daily, each of which can be updated around 30 times.

The customizable Primary Bond Issuance solution from Genesis aggregates deal data from multiple sources to give asset managers a complete, real-time view of the market in a single, deal focused workspace that facilitates rapid decision making between portfolio managers, credit analysts and traders.

“Asset managers are under pressure to make decisions extremely quickly in bond primary markets, but failure is not an option because of the opportunity cost of missing out on the best deals,” says Rahul Kambli, product manager for Primary Bond Issuance at Genesis. “Our solution provides a complete view of the market and integrates the systems, workflow and collaboration firms need to make investment decisions and communicate allocation requests with unparalleled efficiency.”

The solution includes AI-driven handlers to autoprocess unstructured data, eliminating the need for investment professionals to manually enter deal data received via instant messages (chat) or email. The AI components are part of a broad investment in AI as a platform service driving all Genesis solutions.

Designed in consultation with a major, global asset manager, the Primary Bond Issuance solution:

Aggregates, normalizes and scrubs data from multiple deal sources

Includes AI-driven data handlers to autoprocess unstructured data from chat and email

Integrates users' analytics, reference data and compliance systems to provide an enriched view of each deal and centralize deal-related workflow

Connects to order management systems to seamlessly request and receive allocations

Provides customizable alerts and workflow tools

Offers full audit functionality

Embeds collaboration tools like Symphony to further accelerate investment decision making

Primary Bond Issuance is built on the Genesis low code application development platform and is configurable to accommodate user preferences for integrations and workflow design. It is one example of how Genesis helps institutional asset managers automate their investment process with modern applications that transform how portfolio managers, traders and credit analysts share market data and internal analytics and make collaborative decisions about risk and opportunities in the markets.

# # #



About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through a software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world's leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.