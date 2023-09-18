American Cosmetic Association: Seeking Influencer To Post 30 Selfies In 30 Days For $3000

ACA is seeking its next influencer to help promote 'Healthy Beauty' and offering to pay for 30 selfies in 30 days.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.