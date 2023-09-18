US congresswoman gives apologizes due to ‘groping’ video

(MENAFN) Firebrand Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released an apology after the “difficult and humbling” involvement of being evicted from a theater presentation in Denver for getting involved in unfitting conduct with a male mate in Denver.



“The past few days have been difficult and humbling,” Boebert stated in a declaration released on Friday. “I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community.”



Boebert, 36, clarified in the declaration that she has been experiencing a “difficult divorce” that has caused a “challenging personal time for me and my entire family,” but that she “simply fell short of my values on Sunday.”



CCTV video of the occurrence, which has circulated the internet, seems to display Boebert’s male companion recurrently as well as openly caressing her breasts, as both also seem to have their hands positioned on or close to each other’s crotch.



