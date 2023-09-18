Erdogan: Turkey parts ways with EU

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cautioned that Ankara could leave behind its extended-running European Union association procedure in reply to a statement from Brussels condemning his nation`s “downward spiral in terms of human rights.”



“The EU is trying to break away from Turkey,” Erdogan informed journalists on Saturday, also noting: “We will make our evaluations against these developments and if necessary, we can part ways with the EU.”



Earlier during this week, the European Parliament chose to accept statement faulting Turkey for procedures limiting “fundamental freedoms, human rights and civil liberties, as well as by its actions going against international law and good unneighborly relations.”



The statement quoted Turkey’s supposed harassment of the LGBTQ public, its regional clashes with Greece, as well as its rejection to limit or convict Moscow over the war in Ukraine as instances of “the growing gap between Turkey and the EU on values and standards.”



