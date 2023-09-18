Biden plans to encounter Russia`s defense agreement associates

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden is going to encounter the presidents of five Russia-allied Central Asian countries in New York the upcoming week. While a pro-NATO think tank has depicted the conference as an opportunity for Biden to counter Russian as well as Chinese effect in the area, the White House persists that the conference is “not against any country.”



Biden is going to conduct negotiations with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, as well as Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York the upcoming week. Officials from these five nations have encountered with their United States counterparts since 2015, however, the New York conference is going to be the first time their presidents have been brought together at that time.



Talking to journalists on Friday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the team is going to talk about “a range of issues, from regional security, to trade and connectivity, to climate change, and ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law.”



