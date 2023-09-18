NATO associate states warns about shooting down Russian drones

(MENAFN) The Romanian Armed Forces are willing to shoot down Russian unidentified aerial automobiles (UAVs), the deputy director of its general team, General Gheorghița Vlad, stated on Friday.



Bucharest is also going to position extra resources to the Danube Delta close to the Ukrainian boundary, he informed the Swedish news agency broadcaster.



“We decided to deploy around 600 soldiers to strengthen our defense line in the northern part of Dobrogea,” Vlad stated, denoting to Romania’s eastern shore area, which neighbors Ukraine in the north. The line amid Ukraine as well as Romania goes side by side with the Danube River.



Based on the general, extra radar structures were also positioned in the region, and the regional air defenses were set on alert. Romania also “had discussions” with other NATO associates districts about its possible reply to what Vlad depicted as probable “Russian aggression.”



