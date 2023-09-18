Joe Biden ‘TikTok Army’ gets financially supported by Soros

(MENAFN) Billionaire investor George Soros provided more than USD300,000 to a team of left-wing TikTok makers the previous year, who utilized the support to display a myriad of liberal stories, the news agency stated on Saturday. The team often functioned under straight gaudiness from the White House.



Soros’ Open Society Foundations given USD5.5 million to the nonprofit Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 as well as 2021, which in turn provided more than USD300,000 in 2022 to Gen Z for Change, the newspaper stated, quoting tax filings.



Gen Z for Change depicts itself as a network of at least 500 social media “activists, organizers, and creators.” Across various social media podiums, the team issues material indorsing abortion, gun control, liberal immigration policy, as well as “climate justice,” based on the website.



These reasons have long been supported by Soros. but Gen Z for Change has also found itself employed by Leader Joe Biden to broadcast his word also assault Republican diplomats.



MENAFN18092023000045015687ID1107090886