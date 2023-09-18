Econimic struggle changes EU stance on Ukraine

(MENAFN) European Union associate districts is going to ultimately compel Ukraine into peace negotiations with Russia because if regional economic difficulties, Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban informed a radio station on Friday.



“Deterioration of the economic situation in the West will force countries to stand up for peace,” Orban stated.



The war that has continued for at least a year and a half is influencing the European economy, which “will not be like we want it to be” for as long as it goes on, Orban informed the channel's ‘Good Morning, Hungary!’ show. Yet, “war supporters are in the overwhelming majority” amid European Union administrations, he highlighted.



If there is anything that might compel European capitals to rethink their stance on the war, it is the more worsening of the economic condition on the continent, the premier thinks. The majority of people in Europe beforehand share Hungary’s place on the matter, which is against-conflict, he stated.



MENAFN18092023000045015687ID1107090885