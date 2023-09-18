Colombian leader: Cocaine has been our highest ship out

(MENAFN) Cocaine as well as oil have continuously competed for the places of Colombia’s highest shipments, Leader Gustavo Petro confessed on Friday. Petro’s rivals have blamed him of generating a “narco state,” while the leader persists that market powers are accountable for a new increase in cocaine manufacturing.



“Cocaine has been Colombia’s first export product several times, and if not, the second,” Petro posted on X (previously Twitter). “Everything depends on the international price of both products, if the price of oil falls, cocaine is the largest export, if the international price of oil rises, it is oil [first] and cocaine the second.”



Under Petro, Colombia has greatly left behind its strategy of sterilizing coca plantations, concentrating instead on detaining elder drug gang heads.



Meanwhile, Petro has allowed small coca agriculturalists to preserve their crops, also conducted ceasefire agreements with some of the nation`s biggest weaponized armies, a lot of whom support financially their guerilla processes with cocaine incomes.



