Introducing Prism Bank - Oklahoma State Bank Unveils New Brand

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma State Bank, a trusted financial institution serving the community for over a century, is proud to announce its transformation into

Prism Bank . With this exciting rebrand, Prism Bank aims to illuminate the future of banking in Oklahoma - setting the stage for continued growth, innovation and impeccable service.

Founded in Guthrie, Oklahoma 114 years ago, Prism Bank has been a cornerstone of the local community, providing reliable banking solutions to individuals and businesses alike. The organization now serves customers throughout Central Oklahoma with locations in Oklahoma City, Guthrie, Edmond, Norman, and Mulhall.



"The decision to rebrand was driven by our commitment to

serve our customers and to adapt to the evolving needs of our communities," said President and CEO David Hardy. "By updating our identity, we can better showcase our unique product and service offerings."

Hardy noted the rebrand does not signify a change in ownership. Prism Bank remains a steadfastly independent financial institution, rooted in its commitment to stability, longevity and unmatched expertise. "We are motivated by a desire to continue serving our communities for another 114 years," Hardy emphasized. "The new Prism Bank brand positionsfor continued growth and success, allowingto adapt and evolve with the changing industry landscape while upholding our unwavering dedication to our customers."

Prism recognized the need for differentiation in today's competitive financial landscape. The new name is representative of the full spectrum of services Prism Bank provides. Tailored offerings like private client services, healthcare banking, aviation finance, cannabis banking and services aimed at Prism's valued Hispanic community allow the organization to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

The organization's rebrand strategy is rooted in relationship building. Prism Bank's new tagline - "for every facet" - illustrates that bank staff aim to provide personalized financial solutions and outstanding customer experiences for life and business. This approach benefits current Prism customers and makes Prism Bank an attractive choice for future generations seeking unique, niche services.

As Prism Bank embraces its vibrant new identity, it remains committed to delivering excellence in banking services, forging stronger connections with its customers and attracting top talent to join its expanding team.



To learn more about Prism Bank and its range of financial services, please visit prism.bank.



About Prism Bank

Formerly Oklahoma State Bank, Prism Bank is a community bank serving customers across central Oklahoma. For more than a century, Prism's passionate team and entrepreneurial culture has addressed the diverse needs of its communities. Prism Bank fuels success for every facet of your life and business. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit prism.bank.



SOURCE Oklahoma State Bank