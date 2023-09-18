National Health Care Associates Affiliate Centers Launch New Websites & Redesigned Look

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
VALLEY STREAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Huntington Hills Center for Health and Rehabilitation, in Melville, and Belair Care Center, in North Bellmore, both affiliates of National Health Care Associates (National), a provider of short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and assisted living and residential services in the Northeast, released new websites alongside updated branding, reflecting National's mission to help people become a better, brighter, stronger version of themselves.
Part of delivering on this mission includes National's PassportTM approach to care. Born out of decades of empowering people while caring for them, this approach offers individuals a complete continuum of services, including skilled clinical teams, while helping them transition home in comfort, confident they will be supported while their recovery continues at home.
“These recent efforts to update our brand come from a place of wanting to better represent and communicate all the amazing things we've done over the last 30 years. Our range of services, programs, the number of communities we serve, and partners across the care continuum has expanded tremendously. We're excited to launch this updated version of National that better communicates our clinical specialities and advanced programs, so individuals can find care and support near them, and our partners in healthcare can learn about our services,” said Marvin Ostreicher, National's President and Founder.
Learn more about the company's PassportTM approach and how it helps individuals become better, brighter, and stronger versions of themselves through skilled clinical care, therapy, and rehabilitation services at .
About National Health Care Associates:
Founded in 1984, National Health Care Associates operates 33 short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and assisted living centers across the northeast. Their innovative PassportTM approach to care offers patients access to a robust continuum of care and services aimed at improving the patient journey after leaving a hospital.
