25 Years At No. 1: Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology Retains Status Atop U.S. News' Engineering Rankings

Rose-Hulman: Mussallem Union
College's civil, electrical and mechanical engineering programs also ranked best in the annual national survey of higher education leaders This recognition reaffirms our longstanding belief that Rose-Hulman is a unique institution, producing graduates with outstanding problem-solving skills and innovative and entrepreneurial mindsets.” - Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 's national reputation has achieved a significant milestone with its 25th consecutive year as the No. 1 ranked undergraduate engineering college in U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges Guide.
The latest ranking, released September 18, follows the national publication's annual survey of college engineering deans and senior faculty across America to assess higher education institutions that are focused on bachelor's- and master's-level engineering programs.
Rose-Hulman outscored a total of 272 colleges in the category, including Harvey Mudd College (California), Olin College of Engineering (Massachusetts), and the United States' Army, Naval and Air Force military academies.
Rose-Hulman also earned No. 1 rankings nationally in three academic department categories this year: Civil engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The computer engineering program ranked No. 3.
“Being on top of the U.S. News' ranking for 25 years highlights our continued efforts to bring innovations into the classroom, with enhanced technology, new academic programs designed to meet present and future needs, and faculty with expertise in a variety of areas,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.“This is an exciting way to start off the 2023-24 school year and embark on our 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2024.”
This recognition follows the college being cited for the first time in student surveys by Wall Street Journal's Best Colleges in America guide as No. 17 overall in the nation, first for learning opportunities and learning facilities, second for the likelihood of students recommending the college to others, and fourth for career preparation.
Also, Rose-Hulman was featured in the 2024 edition of the Princeton Review's Best 389 Colleges guide as the No. 1 college for internships among private colleges and universities, while being a top-10 college for career placement and career services. The college also was listed among the Best Value Colleges, Best Midwest Colleges, and Best Green Colleges.
“This recognition reaffirms our longstanding belief that Rose-Hulman is a unique institution, producing graduates with outstanding problem-solving skills and innovative and entrepreneurial mindsets,” Coons added.“Though our primary fois not merely to attain such recognition, it does serve as validation of the impact of the efforts of our outstanding faculty and staff, and the tangible benefits of a Rose-Hulman education.”
Rose-Hulman's Early Action deadline to apply for the 2024-25 school year is Nov. 1, 2023. Apply at .
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
