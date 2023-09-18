Trans-mausoleum gets established in Mexico

(MENAFN) Demonstrators in Mexico have established also installed a mausoleum especially for transgender women, the Associated Press reported on Friday. The burial location is the first of its type in the nation, as advocates state it is going to give an honorable latent home for wounded of ferocity, as well as those disowned by their folks.



Positioned in the Iztapalapa area of Mexico City, the mausoleum is established of white masonry with colored tainted-glass supplements. Within the construction, a minor altar is ornamented in the blue as well as pink of the transgender pride flag, also shows a memorial to Paola Buenrostro, a transgender prostitute who was killed by gun in 2016.



“Thank you Paola, because in your name we were able to reach an important milestone for the trans community,” demonstrator Kenya Cuevas stated throughout the induction ritual on Thursday.



Cuevas stated that some of those buried at the mausoleum were killed, while others passed of natural reasons, however, had no family members to ask their corpses.



