Zelensky publishes caution to EU districts

(MENAFN) Kiev is going to reply if European Union nations chose to enforce one-sided limitations on Ukrainian grain in contravention of choices established in Brussels, Leader Vladimir Zelensky has stated.



On Friday, the European Commission chose not to spread a prohibition on transfers of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, as well as sunflower seeds to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria as well as Slovakia. The curbs, which were presented in May, perished on September 15.



While the Bulgarian powers backed the maneuver, the other four European Union associate districts stated they would now present limitations at a national degree because of the urge to safeguard their farming businesses.



Zelensky stated on Telegram that he had spoken to European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen on the phone, saying to her that he was “deeply grateful” to her for “keeping her word and maintaining the rules of the free market.”



