German FM brands China`s Xi ‘dictator’

(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has named Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “dictator,” cautioning that a Russian triumph in the Ukraine war could inspire presidents such as him.



In a meeting with a news agency published on Thursday, Baerbock was questioned for her opinion on how Berlin as well as the West believe the conflicts amid Kiev as well as Moscow is going to end. Based on the foreign minister, the only result can be “liberty and peace in Ukraine.”



“Because if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world? Like Xi, the Chinese president? So, therefore, Ukraine must win this war,” she stated, repeating Germany’s pledge to back Kiev for “as long as it takes.”



China’s Foreign Ministry has yet to make remarks on the comments. Baerbock is not the first Western president to publicly brand Xi a “‘dictator” in recent months.



MENAFN18092023000045015687ID1107090804