IATA data shows International air travel growth

(MENAFN) International traveler plane traffic carried on its post-Covid retrieval in July, triggered by increasing request of the Chinese national market, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) declared on Wednesday.



As mentioned in the statement, air traffic through the world escalated by 26.2 percent in July on yearly basis when calculated in profit passenger kilometres (the amount of travelers multiplied by the distance traveled). Internationally, traffic is currently at 95.6 percent of pre-Covid figures, as stated by the IATA.



National aircraft transport for July grew by 21.5 percent in comparison to July 2022 and was 8.3 percent higher than the July 2019 data, triggered by the Chinese market’s rising request.



The traveler load factor (the percentage of occupied seats) for the international air travel business hit 85.7 percent which is the maximum monthly global data on record.



“Planes were full during July as people continue to travel in ever greater numbers. Importantly, forward ticket sales indicate that traveler confidence remains high. And there is every reason to be optimistic about the continuing recovery,” declared Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

MENAFN18092023000045015839ID1107090803