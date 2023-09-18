Toronto Stock Exchange, Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.

To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit .

DIRTT executives talk sustainability and business improvements (TSX: DRT)

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange