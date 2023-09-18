Toronto Stock Exchange, Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -
Representatives from Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) ("DIRTT" or the "Company") share their Company's
story in an
interview
with
TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Continue Reading
Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.
To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit .
DIRTT executives talk sustainability and business improvements (TSX: DRT)
About Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd, (TSX: DRT)
DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MENAFN18092023003732001241ID1107090800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.