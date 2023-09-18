Nemaura Medical To Present At The Maxim Group Emerging Growth In A.I. Conference

The presentation will take place at 11am Eastern time on 27 September 2023.

Register for the conference here:

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercialising non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The Company is currently also commercialising sugarBEAT® and proBEATTM. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuglucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the“FDA”). proBEATTM combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence as part of a lifestyle program that is being refined for commercial launch.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEATTM in the U.S., risks related to regulatory staand the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura's and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell proBEATTM, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEATTM digital health, and sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The FDA reserves the right to re-evaluate its decision that proBEATTM qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, as the same may be amended from time to time. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

