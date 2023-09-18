Ohmyhome Ltd. Announces Fall 2023 Investor Conferences And Events Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH,“Ohmyhome”), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes, is pleased to announce its participation at the following upcoming investor events:

September 2023: 1. Skyline Signature Series TM Virtual Webinar Date: September 19, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm ET

Location: Virtual

2. Maxim Group Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. Date: September 26, 2023

Time: 8:30 am ET

Location: Virtual October 2023: 1. LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference Date: October 3-5, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm PT presentation on October 4, 2023

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA 2. BetterInvesting Northern California Chapters Event Date: October 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 pm PT

Location: Virtual For more information or to attend these events, please contact your Maxim Group, LD Micro or BetterInvesting representative, or contact Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC at . Skyline Signature Series TM The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM The Skyline Signature Series Webinar will be a live, interactive online event inviting investors to ask the company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register .

Event: Skyline Signature SeriesTM Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET Registration: Audio Dial-In: +1 929 205 6099; Webinar ID: 891 4675 8139

About t he Skyline Signature Series TM



The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are assured of a high-quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Ohmyhome, Ltd. for providing investor relations services relating to the Company's securities.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for the buy, sell, rent, and renovation of homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 13,100 properties. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in thein 2023 and the first women-only founded Proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider varifactors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time byor our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time byor our representatives might not occur.

For more information

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020 USA

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

