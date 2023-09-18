Carnegie Council Opens Registration For Global Ethics Day Keynote Event On October 18

Register for Global Ethics Day keynote event:“Unlocking Cooperation”

In addition to attending the keynote event, individuals and organizations from around the world are encouraged to plan their own Global Ethics Day activations. For guidance and tools on how to participate , please visit the Global Ethics Day 2023 site to access key messages , a social media toolkit , and other resources. Activities may include debates, panels, social media campaigns, articles/blogs, pop-up events, and so much more. See examples of past activations here .

Access Global Ethics Day Resources

Remember to share your activations online using #GlobalEthicsDay. Participants are also encouraged to share their Global Ethics Day plans with Carnegie Council via an online contact form for a chance to be featured on the Council's social media platforms and Global Ethics Day materials. Stay up to date on the latest Global Ethics Day news by subscribing to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter and following Carnegie Council on LinkedIn, Instagram , Threads , X , and Facebook .

About Carnegie Council

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent nonprofit that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, we set the global ethical agenda and work for an ethical future by convening leading experts, building active communities, producing agenda-setting resources, and catalyzing the creation of ethical solutions to global problems. Carnegie Council is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) institution.