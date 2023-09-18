Logistics Real Estate Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom With Prologis, Goodman Group, Segro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Logistics Real Estate
Stay up-to-date with Logistics Real Estate Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth. HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services” - criagPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Latest Released Logistics Real Estate market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Logistics Real Estate market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Logistics Real Estate market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Prologis Inc. (United States), GLP (Global Logistic Properties Limited) (Singapore), Duke Realty Corporation (United States), Goodman Group (Australia), CBRE Group, Inc. (United States), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (Japan), Americold Realty Trust (United States), Segro Plc (United Kingdom), ESR Cayman Limited (Hong Kong), Panattoni Development Company (United States), Tritax Big Box REIT plc (United Kingdom), Blackstone Group LP (United States), Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC (United States), Prologis European Logistics Fund (United Kingdom).
If you are a Logistics Real Estate manufacturer and would like to check or understand the policy and regulatory proposals, designing clear explanations of the stakes, potential winners and losers, and options for improvement then this article will help you understand the pattern with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)
Definition:
Logistics real estate is one of the key asset classes of commercial property. Logistic properties are distribution and storage purpose-built buildings. Indeed, they are a crucial component of the supply chain of goods for global trade and they are directly connected to production and consumption. Therefore, manufacturing, retail, and distribution business activities are the core sectors that demand logistics properties. In particular, logistics are used for business to business distribution, business to retail store distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and manufacturing. The growing e-commerce industry and modernization of supply chains are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.
Market Trends:
.Rising Demand for B2B Logistics Real Estate
.Rise of Logistic Real Estate Clusters, Agglomerations Of Distribution Centers That Are Concentrated In A Particular Geographic Area
.Increased Demand for Infill-Located Cold-Storage Facilities
Market Drivers:
.Growing E commerce Industry Drives a Surge in Demand for Logistics Real Estate
.Increasing Concentrations of Industries across the Globe
.Modernization of Supply Chains and the Adoption of Modern Logistics Real Estate
.Geographic Positioning Along Global Trade Routes
Market Opportunities:
.The Growing Opportunities from the Developed & Emerging Economies
.Highly Lucrative Market
Revenue and Sales Estimation - Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Logistics Real Estate Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
. Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Logistics Real Estate
. Regulation and its Implications
. Other Compliances
Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Book Latest Edition of Logistics Real Estate Market Study @
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Prologis Inc. (United States), GLP (Global Logistic Properties Limited) (Singapore), Duke Realty Corporation (United States), Goodman Group (Australia), CBRE Group, Inc. (United States), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (Japan), Americold Realty Trust (United States), Segro Plc (United Kingdom), ESR Cayman Limited (Hong Kong), Panattoni Development Company (United States), Tritax Big Box REIT plc (United Kingdom), Blackstone Group LP (United States), Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC (United States), Prologis European Logistics Fund (United Kingdom).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Logistics Real Estate Market Study Table of Content
Logistics Real Estate Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Warehouses, Distribution Centers, Fulfillment Centers, Industrial Parks] in 2023
Logistics Real Estate Market by Application/End Users [E-commerce, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics Companies]
Global Logistics Real Estate Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Logistics Real Estate Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Logistics Real Estate (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
Check it Out Complete Details os Report @
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, North America, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107090773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.