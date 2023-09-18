Flex Health Celebrates Ronnie's Milestones And Invites Local Businesses To Sponsor Their 'Little Stars'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Flex Health is thrilled to announce remarkable progress in the physical development of one of their youngest clients, Ronnie. Ronnie has been withfor seven months and his improvement has been remarkable. From initial challenges with basic motor skills like rolling and sitting, Ronnie is now on the verge of walking.” - Matt Booth, Director of Flex HealthHULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Flex Health , the leading provider of paediatric physiotherapy in Hull and East Yorkshire, is thrilled to announce remarkable progress in the physical development of one of their youngest clients, Ronnie. After 18 targeted therapy sessions with specialist physiotherapist Lisa, Ronnie has achieved significant milestones, including rolling, crawling, sitting, reaching, climbing, standing, and is on the brink of walking.
Ronnie's Journey to Development
"Ronnie has been withfor seven months and his improvement has been nothing short of remarkable. From initial challenges with basic motor skills like rolling and sitting, Ronnie is now on the verge of walking. The joy and satisfaction that come from witnessing such transformations are immeasurable," said Matt Booth, Director of Flex Health.
Local Business Support for Young Stars
Understanding the importance of community support, Flex Health initiated a sponsorship programme earlier this year, inviting local businesses to play an active role in the therapeutic journeys of their "Little Stars". Through this sponsorship, the treatment rooms proudly display the logos and personalised messages from the sponsors, celebrating their involvement in a child's developmental progress.
Clare Lewis, Director at Sadofskys and Flex Health's accountant, expressed her pleasure in supporting Ronnie, saying,“It was such a pleasure to meet Ronnie and his family. He is a beautiful, happy little boy, and we are proud to be able to play a role in supporting his development. Sadofskys will be kept up-to-date with Ronnie's progress, and we hope that sharing this story will inspire other successful local businesses to offer their support."
A Call for More Community Support
Flex Health encourages other local businesses to consider sponsorship opportunities for their "Little Stars". If your company is interested in participating, Flex Health would be pleased to provide additional details.
For more information, please get in touch with Flex Health to learn how you can make a meaningful impact on a child's life today.
About Flex Health:
Flex Health is the leading provider of adult and paediatric Musculoskeletal (MSK), Neurological and Paediatric Physiotherapy in East Yorkshire. With a dedicated and experienced team, Flex Health focuses on providing state-of-the-art treatments for a range of conditions and injuries, ensuring all clients experience a safe and encouraging atmosphere for rehabilitation.
