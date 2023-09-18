Petra, Zarqa University Ink Cooperation Deal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, Sep. 18 (Petra) -- The Jordan News Agency (Petra) and the Zarqa Education and Investment Company signed Monday a cooperation program to enhance the technical, vocational and digital skills of students and graduates of the Faculty of Media at the Zarqa University to increase their chances of finding jobs in the local and regional labor market.
The program, which was signed by Petra's Director General Fairouz Mubaideen and the company's Chairman Mahmoud Abu Shaera, aims to enhance cooperation in the journalistic and media fields, in addition to qualifying graduates and raising their capabilities in theoretical and practical fields.
The program also includes implementing joint activities, workshops and seminars in the journalistic, media and scientific fields, in addition to highlighting activities of general impact.
For her part, Mubaideen voiced pride in this cooperation, lauding the Zarqa University's level and efforts to support national institutions, stressing that the agency gives priority to training and qualification and has many training programs that aim to provide participants with the necessary skills for the labor market.
The Dean of the Zarqa University Nidal Ramahi voiced hope that the program would enhance the skills of the media faculty students so that they can enter the labor market armed with the skills of professional media personnel to adhere to professional and ethical standards.
